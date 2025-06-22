BTS’ J-Hope reveals running 500 km to get 1 day of leave from military: ‘Mom asked what happened…’

It’s no secret that the BTS members worked hard while in the military, replicating their practices while promoting as global icons. Achieving high ranks and special prizes, as well as maintaining a good reputation while in service. Sharing one such experience from his time, J-Hope revealed how he once ran every day to be able to receive an extra day off, completing a total of 500 km. It resulted in extremely thick calf muscles, which even worried his mother.

Advertisement

J-Hope’s daily struggle for one day of vacation

Talking during his appearance on this week’s Point of Omniscient Interfere, also called The Manager, J-Hope revealed his base had the opportunity to partake in an activity where running 800 km allowed soldiers to avail 5 days of leave from training. A huge benefit, the singer tried his best to achieve the number within the set time. However, during his time, the advantage was cancelled and turned into a smaller benefit of running 500 km to get 1 day of leave. To complete the target, the BTS member ran over 10 km every day and received an extra vacation day.

At the same time, all the running made his calf muscles get strong and thick. While an indication of his efforts and a praiseworthy achievement, the sight of his bulging muscles ended up worrying his mother. On getting out for the very vacation that he availed for himself, J-Hope’s mother noticed his thick calves and expressed worry, asking, “What exactly happened for you to gain such strong calf muscles?”

Advertisement

Slightly conscious of his own legs, J-Hope shared how he ended up using a yoga ring to help with reducing the size and then about 2 months before his military discharge, he reduced them further. Now, having completed his world tour, the singer shared his plans for the future, including working on a new solo album as well as getting together with fellow BTS members for new projects.

ALSO READ: The Manager: J-Hope 'can't believe' BTS' reunion, reveals details of sickness on solo tour; Know when and where to watch