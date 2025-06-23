Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s NYC Date Night: NFL Star Protects Pop Star With Sweet Gesture

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted spending a romantic summer evening together in New York City on Friday, June 20. The Grammy-winning singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen leaving Manhattan's popular Italian restaurant, Torrisi, hand in hand.

According to photos obtained by PEOPLE, the couple stepped out in casual summer outfits. Swift wore a light blue tank top paired with a skirt, while Kelce opted for a T-shirt and white shorts. The pair shared a quiet moment before getting into a waiting car, holding hands as they walked.

In a video shared by fans, Travis Kelce was seen shaking hands with a restaurant employee before leaving the venue. Taylor Swift followed him closely. As they exited, Kelce paused to grab Swift's hand, helping her into the car. It was a simple gesture that caught the attention of fans.

Travis Kelce's gesture that won fans over

One small moment stood out: when they arrived at the restaurant, Kelce got out of their Range Rover and walked around to open the car door for Swift. Her personal bodyguard paused and nodded, allowing Kelce to take the lead. He then extended his hand and helped her out of the car.

Inside footage from the restaurant showed Kelce greeting staff and staying close to Swift. When they exited, he again held her hand and ensured she was safely beside him. It was a quiet, respectful moment that fans appreciated.

This New York City outing came after Swift and Kelce attended Game 4 of the NHL's Stanley Cup Final on June 12 in Sunrise, Florida. At the hockey game, Swift wore a cream jacket and track shorts, topped off with her signature red lipstick. Kelce wore a matching red sweatshirt and shorts, accompanied by a red and white hat.

According to a PEOPLE source, Swift is really looking forward to supporting Kelce during the upcoming NFL season. "Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she's not juggling a packed tour schedule," the source said.

Swift wrapped her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024. The tour, which began in March 2023, grossed over USD 2 billion in ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing tour in history.

