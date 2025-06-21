Jahnvi Kapoor's 30 seconds get ready with me VIDEO is a must-watch, Shikhar Pahariya's cameo is unmissable

Janhvi Kapoor has been on vacation with her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters have been the epitome of beauty and style, and there is no second thought about it. Janhvi recently shared a video offering fans a glimpse of her London vacation. She documented a full day's outing as she and her two partners explored London's streets. Before heading out, the actress did a quick Get Ready with Me and has now shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram account.

Janhvi Kapoor's makeup guide

Janhvi Kapoor uploaded a video from her vacation to London. In this video, she aimed to show her fans 24 hours in just 30 seconds. From waking up on her bed to horse riding to getting ready to go out to enjoying delicacies and having fun and more, Jahnvi, Khushi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya truly had a blast, and this video stands as proof of it. By sharing this video, she wrote, "Thnx khushu for introducing me to powdered sunscreen (kiss emoticon) can u guys tell @orry edited my reel."

In this video, Janhvi Kapoor gave a full tutorial of her makeup routine in just a few seconds. Steps of Jahnvi Kapoor's makeup ritual - Moisturiser, Concealer, Lip balm, Cream, Lipstick and Blush.

Watch Janhvi Kapoor's video here-

In this clip, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are seen exploring the streets of London, relishing food, enjoying theatre, visiting museums and more.

After Janhvi shared this video, fans quickly dropped comments on this clip. One fan commented, "Why 30sec we can watch u for 24hrs," another fan wrote, "Cutest short vlog i ever seen," and so on the comments continued.

This is not the first video from their vacation. A video of Janhvi and Shikhar walking hand-in-hand while vacationing in London went viral on the internet. Although Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya never confirmed their relationship, both have hinted about being in love on multiple occasions.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Devara Part 1 opposite Jr NTR. She is gearing up for the release of Param Sundari, her first collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra.

