Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par flirts with a double digit opening day; Aamir Khan starrer eyes at big Saturday jump

The Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par has taken a fair start at the box office in India, with the business growing from strength to strength from morning till evening. According to very early trends, the RS Prasanna-directorial is looking to collect in the range of Rs 9.50 crore to Rs 10.50 crore on the opening day, with a large chunk of business coming in from the urban centres.

The top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – are looking to collect in the range of Rs 6.75 crore nett, contributing 65 percent to the total business. The ratio could go a little lower depending on where the actuals land in the morning, but a 65 percent ratio seems apt for a film of this genre. The numbers are fair for the genre, though not so good for Aamir Khan, who has opened films in the similar genre at much higher numbers.

The dynamics of business have changed in the post-Covid world, which has put limitations on the opening day of films in a rather non-commercial genre, but the positive for Sitaare Zameen Par rests in the fact that the initial reports for the film are on the positive side. The occupancy too is showing gains towards the evening and night shows, setting up the film well for spikes on Saturday and Sunday.

Sitaare Zameen Par has very good advances for Saturday, as the film has already sold 40,000 tickets in PVRInox alone as on Friday at 5.30 PM, and will be looking to close with pre-sales around the 65,000 ticket mark by mid-night. Cinepolis on the other hand has sold approx. 10,000 tickets for Saturday at the same time. For those unaware, Sitaare Zameen Par had sold 38,000 tickets in PVRInox for Friday as on Thursday mid-night, and this is a jump of almost 70 percent in advance booking.

The film should be aiming at a 60 to 80 percent jump on Saturday, and then consolidate with another 20 percent jump on Sunday, which would put it in a fairly good spot to register a trend of sorts on the weekdays. All eyes now on the Saturday jump.

