Box Office Trends: Sitaare Zameen Par explodes with 200 percent jump from Friday to Sunday; Aamir Khan roars back into spotlight

The Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par has gone on an overdrive on Sunday, with early trends indicating third day business in the range of Rs 28.50 crore to Rs 30.50 crore. While a Rs 28 crore plus dayis assured, there is an outside chance for the film to even hit the Rs 31 crore mark, depending on how the film performs in the late evening and night shows. With this, the 3 day weekend of Sitaare Zameen Par stands at Rs 60.00 crore, and the film will be looking to record a superlative trend in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The film is showing an insane trend at the box-office, as rarely have we seen films jump from the Rs 10 crore mark on Friday to Rs 30 crore (200 percent up) mark on Sunday, more so in the post pandemic world. But again, Aamir Khan too has not arrived with a good content film in the last 5 years, and the master has now scripted his own comeback by going against the tide. Aamir happens to be one of the biggest crowd pullers of Indian Cinema, and it was just a matter of good film for him to re-establish the connect with his audience, which has now happened with Sitaare Zameen Par if the weekend trend is anything to go by.

Sitaare Zameen Par is showing a near 60 percent spike in business in the national multiplex chains, as the film has hit Rs 12.10 crore on Sunday at 3 PM in PVRInox and Cinepolis, as compared to Rs 7.90 crore on Saturday at the same time. The film is headed to collect Rs 20.00 crore in the national chains by end of Sunday, growing about 42 percent from Saturday. The hearting sign rests in the fact that the non-national chains and single screens too have come on board Sitaare Zameen Par on Sunday, which is an indication of the film looking to sustain well in the long run.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par had everything going against it prior to the release, being a remake, with not-so-impactful music, a non-action social dramedy devoid of a big star cast, but all it took is positive talk from the audience to turn the tides in its favour. And one must give complete credit to Aamir Khan for sticking to his conviction with this RS Prasanna directorial.

These are still estimates based on the very early trends and the actuals will be reported by the end of day.

Here’s a look at the day wise box office collections of Sitaare Zameen Par

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 19.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 29.50 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 59.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer hits Rs 50 crore globally in 2 days, aims at 90 crore weekend