The Great Indian Kapil Show: Salman Khan reveals Avinash Gowariker stayed in his home until Sohail's marriage, 'Dedh-do saal ho gaye...'

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 is back with a bang! Megastar Salman Khan made his appearance as the first guest of the show. His candid revelations about life, family, and his constant jabs at various matters, including marriage and divorce, continued to entertain the audience, offering a perfect dose of entertainment.

Salman Khan recalls how Avinash Gowariker stayed at the Galaxy Apartment, renting his own house

In one such revelation, the Dabangg actor reminisced about how popular photographer Avinash Gowariker stayed at his house until Sohail Khan married. Sharing the fun story, Salman said, "Wo hamare ghar aaye, unhone kaha ki main apne rented apartment se nikal raha hu, mujhe 1-2 maheene ke liye stay chahiye. I said - Stay, you are more than welcome. To aake ke reh gaye aur phir dedh-do saal ho gaye (leaving everyone in splits)."



While continuing the story, the 56-year-old mentioned, "To ek din hamne poocha ki Bhai kab jaane ka plan hai? Ghar dekh rahe the aap apna, Kya hua uska? He said, wo to ghar 15 din me mil gaya that jab main yaha aaya that, usko Maine rent me chada diya hai."

Furthermore, Salman Khan took a jibe at Sohail Khan's marriage. "Ussi dauraan Sohail ne bhaag kar shaadi ki thi, ab wo bhi bhag gayi (During that time Sohail had eloped and got married, now she has also eloped)," said Salman, leaving the audience in a chuckle.

The Tiger 3 actor mentioned that Avinash used to stay in Sohail's room. When Sohail got married, Avinash was sleeping in his bed. Sohail asked him to wake up and move out, as he had gotten married. Avinash's reaction was priceless- "This is not fair. How can you get married like this? You should tell me. I mean, this is not fair at all—where will I go?" Salman laughs.

Who is Avinash Gowariker?

For the unversed, Avinash Gowariker is among the most popular celebrity photographers today. In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Avinash himself told this story and called Salman Khan and his whole family 'very kind-hearted'.

He mentioned that at those times, he was struggling and not connected to any Khan member. No one in the Khan family knew him, even then, Bhaijaan opened doors for him, and Sohail allowed him to live in his room.

