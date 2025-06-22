Inside Vivek Oberoi’s Dubai villa that helped him build a Rs 1200 crore real estate

Vivek Oberoi recently hit the headlines after the actor discussed what made it possible for him to build a luxurious house in Dubai. The actor, who marked his acting debut in Ram Gopal Varma-directed movie Company, has shifted to Dubai and owns a lavish home, wherein he lives with his wife and parents. So, we are here to give you a house tour of Vivek Oberoi’s abode.

In 2024, the Saathiyaa actor shared a video on his Instagram handle that gave a sneak peek into every corner of his house. The house boasts minimalistic marble flooring, tall ceilings, and soft beige walls. The entrance appears classy as it features glass doors, simple yet elegant wooden patterns and minimal clutter.

Talking about the living room, there's enough space, making the area airy and aesthetic. The actor has made sure to incorporate enough greens. One can clearly notice the abundance of indoor plants in Vivek’s house.

The overall feel of dining area is welcoming. From full-length glass windows to big size beige sofa and oversized cushions, the vibe is not only cozy but also elegant and exceptionally beautiful. The highlight of the dining room is the table that is placed in the center. The decoration consists of candles, statues, art pieces and photographs.

Oberoi's luxurious villa is located in scenic Meadows, where prices of a bungalow can vary from Rs 11 crore to Rs 50 crore. Vivek and his wife Priyanka have built their real estate empire in Dubai that is worth Rs 1200 crore. Yes, you heard it right! Vivek's house speaks volumes about his successful business empire. It is grand and filled with lush greenery, which can make you forget you are living in a desert.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Vivek Oberoi credited his wife Priyanka with the interiors, design, and structure of his beautiful Dubai house. He even called her his 'boss' and said she selected the location, as he was more inclined to build a house downtown. The Kesari Veer actor later mentioned that he was the one who chose the artwork and paintings for the house, and his wife managed the rest.

