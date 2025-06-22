Sitaare Zameen Par recorded a big uptick in collections on Saturday, grossing USD 1.25 million (Rs. 10.75 crore). The two-day running cume stands at USD 2.10 million (Rs. 18 crore), which, a couple of days back, seemed like it would be a struggle for the weekend to achieve. The Aamir Khan starrer is now on track to gross over USD 3 million weekend, possibly closer to USD 3.50 million if Sunday holds strong.

The growth was massive all across the board for the film, right from Australia in the East to North America in the West, most of them jumping 60 to 70 per cent from Friday. UAE remained the top market, raking in close to USD 400K on Saturday, which is a pretty good sum. Australia also neared the AUD 200K mark, when on Thursday night it seemed hard to cross the AUD 100K on the first day. The United States also saw growth, a bit lower than others, at 50 per cent, as Friday was a partial holiday, although the numbers there could have been higher. North of it, Canada had the best growth, nearly doubling from Friday, as summer breaks are late to kick in here.

The film had a soft start on Friday; in fact, the weekend total would still be below par, but it's the extraordinary trend that is an absolute plus and sets the film up for a potentially big final number. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani had a similar sort of start two years back, opening to USD 4 million and then legged to USD 20 million final.

For Sitaare Zameen Par, the first target will be to cross the USD 10 million mark, which now seems quite easy. A USD 15 million plus final seems like a good target, but that would need some really strong holds in the coming weeks. The film managed better jumps on Saturday than RARKPK did, which at the moment, makes it very feasible.

