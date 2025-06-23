The Night Manager to Monday Crush: Aditya Roy Kapur’s killer looks are heating up our screens

There's no denying that Aditya Roy Kapur is among the most handsome actors in the Hindi movie industry. Although he debuted back in 2009, it wasn't until Aashiqui 2 that he secured his place as a highly coveted actor. The tall, curly-haired Rahul Jaykar made a permanent place in our hearts. But make no mistake, Aditya is not yet another mainstream Bollywood hero. He takes his craft quite seriously and is constantly trying to put forth his best version for his fans. Years later, the nickname persists, and he can still make women go gaga with his smile.

Advertisement

39-year-old Aditya Roy Kapur: The Handsome Hunk We Can Not Stop Crushing Over

Imagine walking up to him as he is waiting with your favorite drinks and food. While this dream will remain unattainable for many of us, seeing him in a classic shirt is a treat in itself.

Let’s be real! If we had his abs, we would never stop showing them off!

There’s something magical about seeing him enjoying nature. This one look is enough to make our hearts melt.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram handle currently boasts a whopping 3.5 million followers. He frequently shares snippets of his daily life with his followers. Any picture he shares of himself is met with praise from his fans worldwide.

Another dapper sherwani that makes him look nothing short of a charming prince. The navy color makes his eyes pop. His stance and piercing eyes perfectly align with his impeccable sense of style.

Advertisement

This throwback picture shows his curls in all their glory. How has this man been good-looking all his life?

ALSO READ: 14 Good Morning and Happy Monday wishes to share with your friends and family