From Rs 5,001 to Rs 90 crore: Akshay Kumar's salary rise in 33 years will leave you stunned

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful, beloved, and bankable actors in the entertainment industry. Ever since he started working in the industry, he has achieved numerous milestones and garnered a fanbase that remains unmatched. Cut to now, he has become a huge star through his sheer hard work and dedication. Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Akshay revealed his first pay cheque, which was even less than Rs 10,000.

Akshay Kumar reveals his first paycheque

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar was asked about his first pay cheque. The actor disclosed that it was "Rs 5,001." When asked if it was for his 1991 film, Saugandh, the actor refused, adding, "My first cheque was from Deedar. From Mr Pramod Chakravorty Ji, I got Rs 5,001." He further disclosed, "I'd signed the film for Rs 50,000."

From earning his first salary of Rs 5,001 to now reportedly charging Rs 90 crore for a film alongside Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar's journey has truly been inspirational.

Watch Akshay Kumar's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Reflecting on his journey, the Hera Pheri actor credited his luck more than his hard work. Akshay said, "It's 70 per cent luck and 30 per cent hard work." Emphasizing, Kumar said, "I think a man's career, if it's successful or whatever he does, it's 70 per cent luck and 30 per cent hard work." He encouraged the youth to keep on trying.

Along with this, Akshay is also in the news after Paresh Rawal took an unexpected exit from Hera Pheri 3. Following the exit, the matter took a legal turn when Akshay's company sued Rawal for Rs 25 crore. Giving an exclusive update about it, the actor recently told Pinkvilla that he is hopeful about everything going well. He said, "Everything will go well only. I know, for sure."

Over the years, Akshay Kumar has delivered massive hits like Hera Pheri, Welcome, Housefull, OMG, and more. At present, he is gearing up for his upcoming Telugu mythological saga titled Kannappa. While Vishnu Manchu plays the lead role, Akshay will make a special appearance in the movie along with actors Mohanlal and Prabhas. Kannappa is slated to hit theaters on June 27, 2025.

