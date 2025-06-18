EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar teaser to release on Ranveer Singh’s birthday in July

After URI: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar is uniting with Ranveer Singh for the first time on Dhurandhar. The film is touted to be a one-of-its-kind spy thriller, which is set against the backdrop of real-life incidents that took in the regime of India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. The makers have pulled off a casting coup by bringing together Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan to key author-backed roles in the film. The shoot is going on in full swing, and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the first teaser of Dhurandhar is expected to drop on Ranveer Singh’s Birthday on July 6.

Advertisement

“Aditya Dhar has locked a solid teaser to launch his ambitious directorial, Dhurandhar. It’s a birthday special unit, that will introduce the world of this espionage to the cinema-going audience. This would mark the first official asset of the film, and the entire team is confident to take the audience on a thrilling ride. It’s a birthday gift from the makers to Ranveer Singh and his fans,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar, and Ranveer Singh are excited for the teaser, which presents all the stars in the most larger-than-life avatars on the spectacle. “Dhurandhar is a period espionage thriller primarily set in the era of 1970s and 1980s in Pakistan. The film also has some present-day elements, which have been kept under wraps for now, as Ajit Doval continues to be a celebrated persona in the system with a legacy spanning 4-decades,” the source added.

Advertisement

Around 75 percent of Dhurandhar has already been shot and the makers are aiming to call it a wrap on the film by the month of September. A release date for Dhuandhar will be announced once the film’s shoot is wrapped up, but the team at Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar are aiming for a release in the window of January to March at this point of time.

After Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh moves on to the Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3 by October 2025, and finally, the Jai Mehta directed Zombie Film around July 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Rakesh Maria biopic with John Abraham, Rohit Shetty to reunite with Ajay Devgn for Golmaal FIVE in 2026