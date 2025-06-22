Box Office: Aamir Khan scripts his comeback Sitaare Zameen Par Overseas Box Office Sitaare Zameen Par Day Two Box Office Trends EXCLUSIVE: Drishyam 3 begins on Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Sitaare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par Day One Box Office EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's big plans Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Prediction Rajinikanth creates records with Coolie

Box Office: Housefull 5 nets Rs 159 crore at end of third weekend, business hit by Sitaare Zameen Par

Housefull 5 smashed Rs 159 crore by the end of its third weekend. The Akshay Kumar starrer got a major dent by Sitaare Zameen Par in its third weekend.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Jun 22, 2025 | 10:31 PM IST | 15K
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 witnessed a major dent in its third weekend because of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. The comedy caper directed by Tushar Mansukhani has registered an average third weekend by clocking just Rs 6.90 crore net. 

Housefull 5 collects Rs 2.90 crore on 3rd Sunday, cume reaches Rs 159 crore 

Released on June 6, Housefull 5 is showing a downward trajectory at the box office ever since Aamir Khan's sports comedy drama took charge. After collecting Rs 114.4 crore in its opening week and Rs 37.35 crore in its second week, the Akshay Kumar starrer could add just Rs 6.90 crore to the tally on its third weekend. 

It entered the third weekend by collecting Rs 1.60 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 2.40 crore on Saturday. As per estimates, the movie is likely to end up netting over Rs 2.90 crore on Sunday. The total cume of Housefull 5 now stands at Rs 158.90 crore net at the Indian box office. 

Housefull 5 targets an end at Rs 170 crore, set to turn an average affair 

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie is heading to finish its domestic theatrical run around Rs 170 crore net. Though this is not an ideal ending for an Akshay Kumar movie, it should have done Rs 200 crore at least. However, it is a reasonable figure for a movie that opened majorly to mixed-bag reactions.

The movie is expected to achieve its break-even by the end of its theatrical run. However, it will end up bagging an average verdict. Moreover, its lifetime business will be less than its previous part, Housefull 4. 

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Housefull 5 In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections
Week 1 Rs 114.40 crore
2nd Friday Rs 5.75 crore
2nd Saturday Rs 9.10 crore
2nd Sunday Rs 11 crore
2nd Monday Rs 3.25 crore
2nd Tuesday Rs 3.50 crore
2nd Wednesday Rs 2.50 crore
2nd Thursday Rs 2.25 crore (est.)
2nd Friday  Rs 1.60 crore
2nd Saturday Rs 2.40 crore
2nd Friday Rs 2.90 crore (est.)
Total Rs 158.90 crore net

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

