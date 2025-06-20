PICS: Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh, kids Ahaan and Samaira clicked at Mumbai airport as family heads for vacation

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are one of the beloved duos on the internet. Not only do their social media posts receive love on social media platforms, but their real-life chemistry is what fans admire the most! Amid the cricketer's hectic schedule, the family has finally found time for their personal life. The couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacation.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh off for a vacation

On June 20, Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, their two children, and other family members were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were leaving for a vacation. In the video, Ritika is seen carrying their baby boy, and other family members are also present.

Rohit is seen wearing a blue, loose-fitting T-shirt and denim. Before heading inside the airport, the cricketer addresses the paparazzi and waves at them. He says bye to the photographers before joining his family.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh off for a vacation

While the destination of their vacation is not known, fans can't wait to see their pictures from their family time. Rohit and Ritika have often delivered relationship goals. From Ritika supporting Rohit in his journey, filled with ups and downs, to Rohit acknowledging Ritika's efforts and support, time and again, they have proven to be an ideal couple. Fans adore their relationship.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's personal life

Speaking about their personal life, Rohit Sharma married his longtime girlfriend Ritika Sajdeh on December 13, 2015. The couple first met in 2008 and began dating shortly after. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in December 2018 and named her Samaira. In 2024, they again welcomed their second child, a baby boy, and named him Ahaan.

ALSO READ: Is Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh real sister of Yuvraj Singh? Know all about their relationship