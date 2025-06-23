Why did Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary say Aamir Khan 'is not my brother' amid Sitaare Zameen Par success?

Taare Zameen Par, released in 2007, remains one of Aamir Khan's most cherished films to date. Along with Aamir, the movie featured Darsheel Safary in the main role, who played Ishaan. After this film's success, Darsheel went on to work on a few projects following the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently revealed that all projects he has done so far have been through 'zero contacts' and he hasn't asked for work from Aamir Khan. Stating his thoughts, Darsheel expressed how Khan is not his 'brother' and he feels shy.

Darsheel Safary reveals why he doesn't ask for work from Aamir Khan

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary revealed how he is in touch with Aamir Khan by only sending him good wishes and avoiding asking for work. The actor emphasised how he opts for auditions and screen tests to get projects instead of asking Khan to help him.

Darsheel Safary said, "Whatever work I've done after the pandemic has been through zero contacts. Auditions and screen tests allow me to understand whether I'm able to do [a role] and also help producers and directors understand if I fit it."

The 28-year-old actor disclosed that people get upset because he doesn't ask for work from Aamir Khan. Darsheel shared how he feels too shy to do this and said, "He (Aamir Khan) is not my brother, so I can call him and say, 'Please get me a script.' My chosen path has been to [only] send him best wishes, like a text on his birthday. It's just how I preferred it."

Darsheel Safary shares thoughts on Sitaare Zameen Par

On June 20, the sequel of Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres, featuring Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza in pivotal roles. Along with them, 10 new faces also debuted with this movie. At the grand premiere night on June 19, Darsheel Safary was spotted at the event.

The actor also shared his views on the sequel and went on to praise the movie. He shared how the film holds up a mirror with humor, grace, and heart. Reflecting on Sitaare Zameen Par not releasing on OTT, Darsheel said, "Some stories ask for silence, a screen, and your full heart. You'll walk in curious and walk out a little more human."

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka.

