Meet 92-year-old man with Rs 26,560 crore net worth, who visits office 6 days a week and is connected to Ram Charan-Upasana

Upasana Konidela is a successful entrepreneur and the wife of renowned Telugu superstar Ram Charan. She hails from one of India’s most respected and influential families. Her grandfather, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, is the visionary founder of Apollo Hospitals, the first corporate medical chain in India. He is also a cardiologist and has over 5,000 pharmacy outlets and nearly 300 primary care clinics. At 92, he visits the office six days a week and serves as a testament to sheer determination, passion, and perseverance.

Ram Charan’s 92-year-old grandfather-in-law, Dr. Prathap C.Reddy Daily Routine

Ram Charan’s grandfather-in-law begins his day in the office sharp at 10 a.m. and logs out at 5 p.m. In 1983, Dr. Prathap established India’s first corporate hospital. As a pioneer of a healthcare revolution in India, he transformed the country’s medical landscape to provide world-class healthcare facilities and advanced treatments.

His daily routine is filled with enthusiasm and commitment. After witnessing people traveling abroad for medical emergencies and advanced facilities, he dreamt of establishing a hospital in the country itself. Undoubtedly, the trailblazer of the Apollo hospital is living his dream every day.

Upasana Konidela’s Grandad, Dr. Prathap C.Reddy’s Personal Profile

With an estimated net worth of 340 crore USD, i.e., Rs. 26,560 crore, he strives to make healthcare affordable and accessible to everyone. Upasana’s grandad earned his MBBS from Stanley Medical College, Chennai. Later, he flew to the U.S to specialize in cardiology. In 1970, he was quite capable of settling overseas, but one letter from his father got him back to his roots.

In 1979, the death of a patient in India, due to a lack of medical facilities, left a lasting impact on Dr. Reddy. With a widespread diagnostic network, he laid the foundation of an expansive medical empire in India. Today, his hospitals in cities and towns are nothing short of lifelines to millions.

Dr. Prathap exemplifies the spirit of innovation and defines healthcare at its best. He proves that age is just a number, serving as an inspiration to the entire nation. His legacy has been passed from generation to generation, and he continues to craft the future healthcare services in India. Ram Charan’s wife is also involved in the Apollo Hospitals group, serving as the Vice Chairman of Apollo Life and Chief Editor of B Positive magazine.

