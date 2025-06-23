D-5 to BTS' Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR yet no promotion schedule, fans call out HYBE's 'unfair treatment'

BTS member Jin is set to embark on the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR on June 28 (Saturday). It will be his first-ever solo world tour, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what he has in store for them. However, some ARMYs expressed disappointment at the lack of promotion for the upcoming event, with less than a week remaining. They accused BTS' agency HYBE LABELS of treating Jin unfairly compared to other members.

HYBE LABELS accused of partiality for lack of promotion of Jin's world tour

BTS ARMY is outraged at the lack of promotional activities for Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, including countdown posts, BTS' social media's layout changes, or even highlight banners. With D-5 to his first solo concert, fans expect the company to generate the same hype through their posts, like they have done for J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE tour and other members' previous activities.

However, they felt let down and accused the label of "unfair treatment for Jin only". Comparing it with the mistreatment often faced by a "step child", fans called the situation "infuriating." They felt the need to take the responsibility of promoting Jin's upcoming schedule if his agency neglects him. "LETS SHOW THEM WHAT WE ARE CAPABLE OF, ITS FOR TRUE ARMYS AND JIN STANS TO SHINE", a fan comment read.

Past instances of mistreatment of Jin

Fans also brought up the fact that the Don’t Say You Love Me singer was notably absent from a celebratory video made for BTS' 12th anniversary event earlier this month. This sparked renewed concerns about past issues, including the brief pre-order period for his 2022 single, The Astronaut. There were also stock shortages for his 2024 EP Happy, and there were repeated cancellations of orders for his latest album, Echo.

Keeping in mind these past instances, the BTS ARMY has come together to spread the word about Jin's tour through fan-made posters and edits, sharing tour posters, venue schedules, and using related hashtags across social media platforms. It's heartwarming to witness the fans' unwavering love and support for the K-pop star, highlighting the strong connection they share.

