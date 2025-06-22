Claudia Bavel was ‘waiting’ for Lamine Yamal to turn 18? Alleged WhatsApp chats with Barcelona star exposed

Claudia Bavel has exposed her chats with the football star, Lamine Yamal. The latter plays for Barcelona and allegedly hit on the former adult star, who is 11 years older than him. Bavel revealed that she was being ‘chased’ by the athlete after she asked him to wait until he turned 18.

Moreover, the media personality spoke in Spanish on TV, claiming that Yamal asked her to come to his house. When Bavel refrained, stating that he wasn’t even 18 yet, the football player assured her that she “wouldn’t end up in jail.”

In addition to the controversy, Bavel also went viral on social media in the past few days after the Barcelona fans found similarities between her and Yamal’s posts.

Claudi Bavel exposes her alleged chats with Lamine Yamal

While speaking on TV, Claudia revealed what happened between her and the football ace.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, she stated, “Lamine said to me: 'Come to my house, I have heating.' I told him: 'It would be too much because I'm about 11 years older than you, don't you think?' Lamine said: 'No, it's perfect!' I said: 'If I get arrested, you get me out of jail, hahaha!' Lamine replied, 'No, I give you my word.' He told me to stop the crap and not to think about his age... I was waiting for him to turn 18."

Meanwhile, Bavel also dropped a statement on social media where she claimed that Yamal lied about what happened between the two and spun a fictional story about their relationship, which was never there.

In her statement, Bavel mentioned, “I chose not to speak publicly on this matter in 2025. However, since Lamine Yamal mentioned our alleged relationship on TardeAR, I find it appropriate to share my version with clarity and respect.”

She further added, “He claims to live with his mother but in reality lives alone. He says he rejected me when he was the one who sought my contact and insisted on meeting. He denies we’ve met, despite crossing paths at several social events."

The media personality further clarified that she has never been in a relationship with a teenager and that no meeting was initiated by her. To conclude her statement, Claudia claimed that she asked for understanding and restraint from the audience, her fans, and followers.

