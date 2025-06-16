Weekly Horoscope June 17: Cancerians who share sun sign with Ranveer Singh will witness a change in energy

In Pinkvilla’s exclusive segment of Star Talk, the celebrated astrologer Munisha Khatwani has made her predictions for every sun sign and revealed how the upcoming week, from June 15 to June 21, is going to turn out for you. She has shared a special message for the Cancerians, who are set to go through a major transformation.

Aries

The individuals born between March 21 and April 19, and who share their birthday with Allu Arjun, are set to be influenced by feminine energy. The first card pulled out by Munisha is the Queen of Cups, indicating that Aries women will be extremely focused on their careers, dedicated and hardworking towards their goals.

Another card that the astrologer pulled out is the Two of Cups. This indicates that love is in the air for the Aries fellows. There is a possibility that friendship could turn into romance. As for the message from Lord Shiva, the card says to “surrender” yourself to the god, and you will experience miracles.

Taurus

Taurus individuals are born between April 20-May 20, and share their birthday with Varun Dhawan. The first card pulled out for the week is the Three of Pentacles, which means you would get a lot of appreciation and respect from the people around you. The card also indicates that people will appreciate your talent.

Another card pulled out by Munisha is the Nine of Cups, which is all about emotional happiness and wish fulfillment. As for the message from Lord Shiva, change is the only constant and that is to be accepted.

Gemini

Geminis are known for their twin personalities. They are born between May 20-June 21, and share their birthday with Shilpa Shetty. This week, the individuals are advised to stay cautious, as the Five of Swords was the first card to be pulled out.

The people could bully, dominate, or overrule; hence, it is important to stay aware. Another card, the Queen of Pentacles, claims that the week will turn out to be favorable for women. They can concentrate on their goals.

A message from Lord Shiva reveals that Gemini individuals should let go of their ego and pride.

Cancer

The individuals born between June 22 and July 22 share their birthday with Ranveer Singh. This week, the water signs will be bold and confident, with Munisha pulling out a Page of Wands. With their birthdays just around the corner, the cancerians will want to change their energies. They will also be focused on work and career.

The astrologer pulled out another card, the Four of Cups, which indicates that the mind should be well-controlled. The Lord Shiva card states that one should release attachments if they get toxic.

Leo

Leos are born between July 23-August 22, and share their birthday with Kiara Advani. This week the focus will be on a career, family, and friends, as Munisha pulls out a Chariot card. The duties and responsibilities will be fulfilled and will be helpful to the family members and people around.

Another card pulled out is the Two of Wands. It indicates good and positive energy this week. It is a good time for people to travel. The message from Lord Shiva states that one should follow the path of “dharma.”

Virgo

People born between August 23-September 22 fall under the Virgo sun sign and share their birthdays with Kareena Kapoor Khan. This week, the Earth signs will be dedicated and focused on their work and career with the King of Wands card. It is a good time for the students as well, as their hard work will come to fruition.

Another card, the Knight of Swords, indicates taking rest. Amid work, they are also suggested to take care of their health and people around them. The Lord Shiva’s message states that Virgos should meditate and focus on their stillness.

Libra

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. They share their birthdays with Ranbir Kapoor, and this week will turn out to be balanced. The first card, Two of Pentacles, reveals that they will strike a balance between their personal and professional lives.

Another card, Justice, indicates that “karma” will play quite an important role in the Libras’ lives this week. A message from Lord Shiva states that meditation would help answer many of the questions.

Scorpio

Individuals born between October 23-November 21 share their birthdays with Shah Rukh Khan. This week, Scorpios will have to make the correct judgments. One needs to be very clear about their life goals and paths.

Another card pulled out by Munisha is the Page of Pentacles. Scorpios will have their money matters resolved. If any amount is stuck, it will be retrieved.

A special message by Lord Shiva states that the sun signs can manifest anything that they wish for.

Sagittarius

The individuals born between November 22-December 21 share their birthdays with Tamannaah Bhatia. Munisha pulled the Eight of Pentacles as the first card for the week.

This indicates that the Sagittarians will have to do a lot of hard work on some kind of project. Another card is the Page of Swords, which stands for communication. It is important to talk it out and let the other people know your feelings.

The message by Lord Shiva indicates that good results will be yielded from your hard work this week.

Capricorn

Capricorns share their birthday with Deepika Padukone and are born between December 22 and January 19. The first card pulled out for this week is the Ace of Pentacles, which indicates financial gains and flow of money. You might plan on investing your savings and think about assets and funds.

The second card is the Three of Wands that Munisha pulled out. It indicates hard work and patience.

A message from Lord Shiva states that the Capricorn individuals will have to focus on their family members and relationships.

Aquarius

People born between January 20-February 18 are Aquarians, and they share their birthdays with Madhuri Dixit Nene. This week, you will listen to your heart and might be in a romantic mood, considering you have got the Page of Cups.

Another card is the Eight of Wands, which indicates positive results in your life. Something might happen suddenly, which will turn out to be fruitful. Message from Lord Shiva states that your focus would be on creativity, and it will lead to positive changes.

Pisces

Pisces are born between February 19 and March 20. They share their birthdays with Shraddha Kapoor. This week, these water signs will listen to their heart, especially in emotional matters, as the first card pulled out by Munisha is the Knight of Cups. It also indicates that you might want to propose to your loved one.

Another card pulled out by the astrologer is the Strength card. You might need the energy and strength to tackle some kind of situation.

The message from Lord Shiva states that it is all about manifestation and belief.

