Bou Butta Bhuta Box Office: Babushaan Mohanty starrer nears Rs 10 crore in 11 days, redefines business in Odisha

Babushaan Mohanty starrer Odia film Bou Butta Bhuta continued to score well at the box office. The horror movie witnessed a phenomenal box office trend, thanks to its superlative word-of-mouth.

Bou Butta Bhuta smashes Rs 1 crore on 2nd Sunday, cume approaches Rs 10 crore mark

Directed by Jagdish Mishra, Bou Butta Bhuta is scripting history at the box office. The Odia horror movie kicked off with Rs 40 lakh and went on to score a solid Rs 3.1 crore in its extended opening weekend and Rs 6.55 crore net in its long opening week.

The Babushaan Mohanty movie entered the second weekend by collecting Rs 70 lakh on second Friday, which was followed by Rs 80 lakh on Saturday. As per estimates, the movie earned around Rs 1 crore on its Day 11 (2nd Sunday), taking the total cume to Rs 9.05 crore net at the Indian box office.

Co-starring Archita Sahu, Aparajita Mohanty, and others, the movie is now heading to storm past the Rs 10 crore net mark in India, which is a massive feat for an Odia movie. Interestingly, Odisha has always supported supernatural dramas, and Bou Butta Bhuta took it a notch higher.

Day-wise box office collections of Bou Butta Bhuta is as follows:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 40 lakh 2 Rs 45 lakh 3 Rs 1 crore 4 Rs 1.25 crore 5 Rs 1 crore 6 Rs 90 lakh 7 Rs 80 lakh 8 Rs 75 lakh 9 Rs 70 lakh 10 Rs 80 lakh 11 Rs 1 crore (expected) Total Rs 9.05 crore net

