EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Hera Pheri 3 controversy with Paresh Rawal: 'Everything will go well, I know'

Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 has been the talk of the town. The decision of the actor shocked many, including the makers and co-actors of the iconic movie. Following the exit, the matter took a legal turn when Akshay Kumar's company, Cape Of Good Cinema, sued Rawal for Rs 25 crore. A lot followed after that. Now, while exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Akshay broke his silence on Hera Pheri 3, assuring that all will go well.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Hera Pheri 3 controversy with Paresh Rawal

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hera Pheri 3 star Akshay Kumar was asked about the recent development of the film and more details about it. Answering this question, Akshay stated, "Whatever is happening is happening in front of you." He added, "Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well." Akshay assured everything will fall in place and said, "Everything will go well only. I know, for sure."

Watch Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu's exclusive interview here-

The ongoing controversy between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal has been making headlines ever since Rawal decided to withdraw from the much-anticipated film, Hera Pheri 3. In an interview with Lallantop, Paresh Rawal described his beloved character from Hera Pheri as a "gale ka fanda," expressing his desire to evolve beyond instead of being typecast.

Following this public withdrawal, tensions escalated when Akshay Kumar filed a lawsuit against Paresh Rawal. In response, Rawal returned the signing amount along with interest, further intensifying the discord between the two.

Advertisement

Despite the ongoing rift, both Akshay and Paresh recently completed filming for Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy, Bhoot Bangla. However, reports suggest that their relationship is far from the camaraderie they once shared.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is set to make a grand entry in the Telugu film industry with the upcoming fantasy mythological saga titled Kannappa. He will portray the revered role of Lord Shiva. The movie stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, while Akshay, along with actors Mohanlal and Prabhas, will make special appearances. Kannappa is slated to hit theaters on June 27, 2025. It also marks Akshay's debut in the Telugu film industry.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s easy, healthy water includes cucumber and one secret ingredient