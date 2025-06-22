Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer hits Rs 50 crore globally in 2 days, aims at 90 crore weekend

Aamir Khan's latest outing Sitaare Zameen Par is doing wonders at the box office. The movie had started on a decent note, but picked up really well on its second day and smashed an impressive cume in its two days of theatrical run.

Sitaare Zameen Par smashes Rs 53 crore in two days worldwide

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the first two days at the worldwide box office. The movie kicked off with Rs 19.50 crore gross and went on to register a good growth of over 75% on Day 2. The Aamir Khan movie clocked around Rs 34 crore on Saturday, taking the two-day cume to Rs 53.50 crore at the global box office.

The strong word-of-mouth and Aamir Khan's presence is driving the business. While there was not much rush for the movie on its opening day, it surprised on its second day with an unimaginable growth. Going by the current trends, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to record another glorious day at the box office today on Day 3, targeting to wrap the opening weekend around Rs 90 crore gross.

Interestingly, the movie is pulled by Aamir Khan's strong presence as it is witnessing a good occupancy in centers where this genre was considered dead. Now, all eyes will be on its first Monday hold. If it continues to score well on the weekdays and record an expected jump on its second weekend, Sitaare Zameen Par will be a surprise hit at the box office.

Day-wise box office collection of Sitaare Zameen Par at the worldwide box office

Particulars WW Gross Box Office Friday Rs 19.50 crore Saturday Rs 34 crore Total Rs 53.50 crore

Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and an ensemble cast of real-life specially-challenged individuals, Sitaare Zameen Par is running in cinemas.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

