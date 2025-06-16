14 Good Morning and Happy Monday wishes to share with your friends and family

Another week unfolds before us with a bag full of possibilities. But the start-of-the-week slump can be such a drag. After mellowing out on the weekends, our brain needs some time to prepare and power through the pending tasks and deadlines. A strong cup of coffee or a chat with our favorite colleague helps. So does getting a cheery text from a loved one. Here's a list of Monday morning wishes to help you cheer up and tackle any curveball the workweek throws at you!

Advertisement

Monday Morning Wishes to Help You Deal With Serious Monday Blues

These Monday morning wishes can help us inspire happiness and encourage someone to forge ahead with working hours.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta's Rs 700 crore net worth to Rs 1 crore car: Here's everything about his lifestyle