GOOD BOY leads Weekly Drama Buzz rankings for 3rd week straight, Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun dominate actor list: Check TOP 10

The action-packed drama GOOD BOY is proving to be unstoppable. For the third consecutive week, the series has claimed the No. 1 spot on Good Data Corporation’s list of the most buzzworthy Korean dramas.

The rankings are based on aggregated data from news outlets, blogs, social media, videos, and online communities. It reflects the shows that are currently dominating public interest. Combining a thrilling plot with social commentary, GOOD BOY has struck a chord with viewers nationwide.

Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun: Most buzzworthy actors

The drama’s popularity extends to its cast. The lead actor Park Bo Gum topped the most buzzworthy drama actor list for the third week running. His outstanding performance has drawn widespread praise, and fans continue to discuss his evolving role in the series.

Co-star Kim So Hyun also remained in the spotlight. She placed No. 5 on the actor list this week, thanks to her strong portrayal and on-screen chemistry with Park Bo Gum.

Our Unwritten Seoul holds strong

The heartfelt slice-of-life drama Our Unwritten Seoul held onto its No. 2 position on the drama chart. It continues to gain momentum among viewers, who are drawn to its emotional storytelling and nostalgic tone.

Its cast also saw major visibility on the actor buzz list. Park Bo Young ranked No. 3, GOT7’s Jinyoung followed at No. 4, and Ryu Kyung Soo rounded out the list at No. 10.

Our Movie and The First Night with the Duke

Moreover, the romantic drama Our Movie debuted in the drama rankings at No. 3, with its leads quickly gaining traction among viewers. Namkoong Min landed at No. 6 on the actor list, while Jeon Yeo Been debuted at No. 7.

Meanwhile, new fantasy series The First Night with the Duke premiered at No. 4 on the drama list. Its star, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, also made an appearance on the actor chart at No. 9. This marks a strong start for the webtoon-based adaptation.

So Ji Sub and Choo Young Woo represent OTT buzz

Though the drama list only includes titles airing on TV, the actor list now considers both TV and OTT platforms. Thanks to this expansion, So Ji Sub from the intense thriller Mercy for None shot to No. 2 on the actor chart. Choo Young Woo also joined the list at No. 8.

Top 10 Most Buzzworthy Dramas this week

GOOD BOY Our Unwritten Seoul Our Movie The First Night with the Duke Oh My Ghost Clients For Eagle Brothers Tastefully Yours Second Shot at Love Head Over Heels Queen’s House

Top 10 Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors this week

Park Bo Gum (GOOD BOY) So Ji Sub (Mercy for None) Park Bo Young (Our Unwritten Seoul) Jinyoung (Our Unwritten Seoul) Kim So Hyun (GOOD BOY) Namkoong Min (Our Movie) Jeon Yeo Been (Our Movie) Choo Young Woo (Mercy for None) Seohyun (The First Night with the Duke) Ryu Kyung Soo (Our Unwritten Seoul)

