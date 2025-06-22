Bollywood Newswrap, June 22: Karisma Kapoor and kids at Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet to Aamir Khan and GF Gauri Spratt clicked at airport

Wondering what happened throughout the day in Bollywood? From Karisma Kapoor attending Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet to Jaideep Ahlawat's candid revelations about Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan and Shah Rukh Khan's King. Here's a quick recap of all the big events that made headlines.

Karisma Kapoor attends the prayer meet of ex-husband Sunjay Kapur

Post the sudden demise of billionaire businessman Sunjay Kapur, his family organised a prayer meet today on June 22 at New Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel. The ceremony was attended by Sunjay's ex-wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, along with her kids.

Karisma was also accompanied by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Other than the Kapoor-Pataudi family, Neha Dhupia also attended the prayer meet.

Jaideep Ahlawat confirms his role in King, reveals the reason why he couldn't sign Ramayan

Considered among the finest talents, Jaideep Ahlawat made several revelations in a recent interview with The Lallantop. The actor confirmed that he is doing a small role in Shah Rukh Khan's King, for which the Superstar himself reached out to him.

He also highlighted that he was offered the role of Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol, but he had to let it go as dates didn't align well.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt snapped walking hand-in-hand at the airport

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt were captured at Mumbai airport as the couple was heading somewhere. The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand, throwing perfect couple goals.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor was dressed casually in a black personalized T-shirt imprinted with his movie's name. His girlfriend flaunted her natural beauty in an all-white outfit with minimal make-up.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par witnesses 200% growth over the weekend

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed an unimaginable growth of 200% from Friday to Sunday at the Indian box office.

The movie opened with Rs 10.50 crore. It further collected Rs 19.50 crore, almost doubling down its opening day, taking the two-day cume to Rs 30 crore. Interestingly, the movie is likely to clock over Rs 28 crore to Rs 30 crore on Sunday alone, targeting a weekend of impressive nearly Rs 60 crore net.

If the movie continues to hold well, it will smash a solid figure at the box office.

