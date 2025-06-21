EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to start Drishyam 3 on 2nd October 2025; Confirmed for Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release

Over the years, Ajay Devgn has been a part of several cult films, but one which finds a place right at top is the Drishyam franchise. As Vijay Salgaonkar, the actor has created a stir among the cinema-going audience. Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ajay Devgn has locked Drishyam 3, and is aiming to take the film on floors in the last quarter of 2025. And now, we have exclusively learnt that producers Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak have locked the shooting schedule for Drishyam 3.

According to sources close to the development, the Ajay Devgn led family thriller is all set to go on floors on October 2, 2025. “The Gandhi Jayanti date holds a lot of significance for the Drishyam franchise, and hence they are embarking on the journey for the final Drishyam film from October 2, 2025. It’s a marathon schedule, spanning 3 months at real locations of Maharashtra, as also the studio set up. Ajay Devgn has already allotted his dates for the film,” revealed a source.

The source further confirmed that Drishyam 3 will hit the big screen on October 2, 2026. “It’s a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release. The script is locked, and the makers are working on the dialogue draft at the moment. The entire Drishyam family will reunite for the third instalment, which brings a closure to the tale of Vijay Salgaonkar. The film will be directed by Abhishek Pathak,” the source added.

At the moment, it’s not clear if Drishyam 3 is a remake of the Malayalam film, or an original script, as the makers were also working on an original draft at some point of time. “We will have a clarity on this by the end of July,” the source concluded.

Before moving on Drishyam 3, Ajay Devgn will wrap up shooting for Total Dhamaal and Ranger. The actor also has Golmaal FIVE and Shaitaan 2 lined up to go on floors from the first quarter of 2026. He is in talks for some other films too and the details have been kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

