Box Office Comparison: Sitaare Zameen Par vs Drishyam 2 and Taare Zameen Par trend analysis

Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, is winning hearts at the box office. The movie started its box office journey on a decent note but managed to show solid growth over the weekend.

While it collected Rs 10.50 crore on Day 1, the movie went on to smash Rs 19.50 crore on Day 2, with an unimaginable growth of 90 percent. The movie is registering a solid occupancy on its Day 3 as well, and it is expected to smash over Rs 30 crore today, taking the opening weekend cume to nearly Rs 60 crore net in India. Here's analysing its box office potential while comparing its trends with its prequel, Taare Zameen Par, and the last non-action movie, which witnessed surreal growth, Drishyam 2.

The 2007 released Taare Zameen Par had recorded a weekend of Rs 9.65 crore and went on to clock Rs 62 crore net by the end of its theatrical run, showing an extraordinary trend. Its lifetime business was 6.45 times more than its opening weekend cume, which is unprecedented even in today's times. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's 2022 released Drishyam 2 had collected Rs 62 crore in its weekend and went on to register 3.77× growth in its lifetime, with closing earnings of Rs 234 crore net in India.

What if Sitaare Zameen Par performs on the lines of Taare Zameen Par and Drishyam 2

Considering the growth of Taare Zameen Par and Drishyam 2 from their opening weekend to their lifetime earnings as two major parameters, the latest Aamir Khan movie is in good space.

If the movie trends like its prequel, it will score over Rs 387 crore net (Rs 60 crore × 6.45) in its lifetime collection, which will be a massive feat for such a genre film. However, achieving this mammoth figure is far from a stretch as business standards have changed significantly from 2007 to 2025. But we would love to be surprised and hope the Aamir Khan starrer does the unthinkable at the box office.

If Sitaare Zameen Par followed the box office trajectory of Drishyam 2 and performed on similar lines, it would do Rs 226.20 crore net in its entire domestic run. This figure is quite in the range as Aamir Khan's movie has high chances of doing 4.5 to 5× its opening weekend, which suggests a lifetime business in the vicinity of Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore net in India.

However, it is still too early to predict its lifetime business. Sitaare Zameen Par's first Monday hold and weekday performance will determine how far it can go at the box office. Still, one can hope for glorious days ahead, as we already have a box office winner on the cards.

Particulars Sitaare Zameen Par Taare Zameen Par Drishyam 2 1st Weekend Rs 60 crore (exp.) Rs 9.65 crore Rs 62 crore Lifetime Multiplier 4.5x (exp.) 6.45x 3.77x Lifetime Rs 270 crore (exp.) Rs 62 crore Rs 237 crore Percentage change 350%+ 545%+ 282.25%+

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

