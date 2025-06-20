Sitaare Zameen Par Review: Aamir Khan's film pierces your soul's quietest corners

Plot

Gulshan Arora, played with quiet intensity by Aamir Khan, is an escapist. Period. But aren’t we all, in some way? The film gently nudges us to confront our demons - the uncomfortable truth, our fears. At the heart of Sitaare Zameen Par lies Gulshan’s journey - a basketball coach assigned to train a group of special children aiming to qualify for a championship. His journey with the team, woven with his personal life and everything that happens in between, forms the emotional core of the story. The film reminds you that sometimes, the real victory lies in showing up. And as for the ending? Let’s just say - ‘Ending is the new beginning.’

What Works

As the sequel to Taare Zameen Par, this film resonates deeply with the emotional undercurrents of today’s society. Its strength lies in its relatability; every person seated in the theatre is bound to carry something home. The humor of Sitaare Zameen Par is subtle yet effective, and the background score seamlessly elevates key moments without overwhelming them. The dialogues are impactful without being preachy, striking a thoughtful balance.

A special mention to the casting director, who has thoughtfully chosen an ensemble that brings sincerity to the screen. The calming color palette makes the viewing experience gentle and immersive. Overall, Sitaare Zameen Par offers a rare moment of quiet reflection.

What Doesn’t Work

Some films are better felt than analysed, and this is one of them, except that the second half could've been of lesser duration. So, let’s not get into its shortcomings.

A glimpse of Aamir Khan from the film

Performances

Aamir Khan returns with the emotional gravity we’ve come to expect, and yet, it still feels fresh. His portrayal of Gulshan is layered, restrained, and moving. Genelia Deshmukh, as his wife Suneeta, impresses with her subtle expressions and emotive presence.

The supporting cast shines with remarkable sincerity: Ashish Pendse (Sunil), Aroush Datta (Satbir), Aayush Bhansali (Lotus), Rishi Shahani (Sharma Ji), GopiKrishnan K Verma (Guddu), Rishabh Jain (Raju), Vedant Sharma (Bantu), Simran Mangeshkar (Golu), Samvit Desai (Kareem), and Naman Misra (Hargovind). It would be unfair to single anyone out; each performance adds depth and honesty to the narrative.

Dolly Ahluwalia Tewari, as Preeto (Gulshan’s mother), delivers a heart-touching performance that stays with you. Gurpal Singh, as Kartar Paaji, is seamlessly enthralling.

Final Verdict

Sitaare Zameen Par changes your thoughts about normalcy, with grace. In a sea of thrillers and formula-driven blockbusters, this film arrives like a soothing balm to one’s chaotic soul. Grab a box of tissues? I would like to leave it at - The ending isn’t the ending. Need context? Come back to this line after you’ve watched the film.

Sitaare Zameen Par is running in theatres near you from Friday, June 20, 2025.