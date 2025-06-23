Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa secretly marry rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault? Viral post has BLINKs spiraling with theories

BLACKPINK's Lisa is once again at the center of a whirlwind of dating rumors. Only this time, it's not just about romance but an alleged marriage. The global K-pop star, who has been linked to luxury brand heir Frédéric Arnault for more than a year, is now trending online. Recently, fans connected her to a blind item suggesting a secret wedding.

Despite the numerous public sightings of Lisa and Arnault together in the past, the two have never officially confirmed their relationship. However, the rumor mill has been reignited thanks to a viral online post and a flurry of fan theories.

Blind Item sparks frenzy

The gossip storm kicked off with a post on Crazy Days & Nights. It’s a well-known Hollywood blind item site that often shares insider stories without directly naming the celebrities involved. The June 19 entry hinted that “a member of the two-color group” had gotten married in secret.

The post offered no direct clues. However, internet sleuths and fans familiar with BLACKPINK’s name and theme colors quickly began to speculate that the phrase referred to the YG Entertainment girl group. Among the four members, Lisa, who is already rumored to be dating Arnault, became the primary subject of online discussions.

Fans fuel theory

Adding fuel to the fire, a TikTok account known for decoding celebrity gossip blind items uploaded a video analyzing the post and claiming it pointed to Lisa. The creator explained how the “two-color group” description matched BLACKPINK. They connected the dots to Lisa’s long-rumored relationship with the LVMH heir.

The video rapidly gained traction, surpassing 200,000 views in just a few days. It featured a compilation of Lisa and Frédéric Arnault’s past appearances together. They suggested that the couple may have quietly tied the knot away from the public eye.

Mixed fan reactions

The viral post drew a wave of reactions online. Some fans expressed surprise, while others voiced support for Lisa’s right to keep her personal life private. Others urged caution. They pointed out that no official confirmation has been made and that blind items are often unreliable or based on loose insider gossip.

No statement yet from either party

As of now, neither Lisa nor Frédéric Arnault has issued any public statement about their rumored relationship, let alone marriage. YG Entertainment, which usually avoids commenting on artists’ personal lives unless absolutely necessary, has remained silent.

Though the latest buzz adds another layer to the long-standing speculation surrounding Lisa’s private life, fans will have to wait for any real confirmation. Until then, the rumors remain just that: rumors.

