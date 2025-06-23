General Hospital Spoilers, June 23 Episode: Will Tracy Sabotage Drew’s Press Conference?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, June 23, tease big developments involving Drew, Willow, Kai, Trina, Carly, and more. The episode brings together career shifts, romantic decisions, and family conflicts that may have lasting consequences.

Brook Lynn talks to Tracy about setting aside her pride and making the most of a new opportunity. This seems to be about the press conference that Tracy agreed to attend. However, Tracy may have more on her mind. She's now working with Curtis, and their secret plan might turn the press conference into a trap for Drew.

Kai accepts Drew's internship offer

Elsewhere, Trina is taken aback when Kai reveals that he accepted the internship offer Drew gave him. Kai had earlier said he would pass on the opportunity, so Trina is curious about what changed. Kai praises Drew and shares that he won't need to move to D.C. full-time, just a few trips a year. This news unsettles Trina, who worries about the growing closeness between Drew and Kai.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Curtis share a warm moment as they reminisce. Jordan opens up about 'the best feeling ever,' and her growing connection with her ex-husband becomes more visible. Whether this brings them closer or stirs old feelings, it's clear they're not done with each other just yet.

Willow plans a quick wedding

In Drew's office, Martin updates him on Tracy's press conference decision. Drew is thrilled and says it's the second-best thing to happen to him that day, because Willow accepted his marriage proposal. Willow had earlier told Nina that she plans to marry Drew before the court hearing about visitation rights.

Nina isn't happy about this and tries to talk Willow out of rushing the wedding. She suggests waiting would be better, but Willow appears set on moving forward with Drew's plan. That may create more tension between them in the coming days.

At the same time, Carly has a serious question for Michael. She asks if he's ready to cut Willow out of his children's lives. Michael is still hoping to reach a place where Wiley and Amelia can have a relationship with Willow, but Carly worries that day may never come.

