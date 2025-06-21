Sitaare Zameen Par Opening Day Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer has a soft start overseas

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par earned USD 800K (Rs. 6.75 crore) approx on its opening day overseas. While the numbers are on the lower side, they are still better than what early pre-sales had indicated a couple of days ago.

Breaking down its performance, the collections were muted all across the board. The Middle East was the top market with an estimated USD 300K first-day. This isn’t a bad start for the genre, also being better than Laal Singh Chaddha, while in most other markets it's lower. The United States ended up with less than USD 200K first day, while the United Kingdom barely crossed GBP 50K.

The film also has a limited showing on release, with several key locations for Hindi films having very few shows, but they recorded healthy occupancies. This may have been a deliberate choice by the distributors, following a similar release strategy as seen in the domestic market. In the coming days, if the film should have improvement in that regard, it will need to be seen if the collections jump accordingly as well.

The film will be aiming for a weekend of USD 2.50 million or so, which is something films starring A-listers are supposed to do on their first day, but then no one was expecting that from Sitaare Zameen Par, in the context of the film having a low initial value and how the genre has struggled in general post-COVID.

That said, what matters more is where the film ends up and not where it opened. On that front, there are some encouraging signs, with the initial word of mouth appearing to be positive. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani had a soft start two years back, opening to just USD 4 million weekend. It also had showcasing issues at release, which got better in time, and the film legged to over USD 20 million final. Sitare Zameen Par will be hoping for a similar trajectory and gross over the USD 10 million mark, which will be a good outcome for this film.

