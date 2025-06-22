PIC: Trisha Krishnan can’t take her eyes off birthday boy Thalapathy Vijay – Fans say 'Something’s fishy' amidst dating rumors

Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday has always been a celebration for his fans, but this year, Trisha Krishnan’s photo with him has taken the internet by storm. A viral photo featuring actress Trisha Krishnan gazing at Vijay with admiration has sparked a flurry of reactions in the comment section. One of their fans commented, “Something is fishy,” while another wrote, “are they husband wife?”

“Finally, the much-awaited still is here! @trishtrashers & her birthday posts for Thalapathy are always unbeatable!,” wrote one of the Twitter users. Trisha’s Twitter post is filled with interesting comments.

“Ignore the negativity… Gilli and Leo la neenga daan best on-screen pair,” read one comment on Trisha Krishnan’s birthday post for Vijay. The picture, apparently, has been taken during the success party of the GOAT movie.

While such camaraderie between long-time co-stars is nothing new, their off-screen chemistry amidst dating rumors has sent social media into a frenzy.

Fans were quick to react as they flooded the comments with heart emojis, throwback photos, and cheeky captions, but the comment that caught attention was, “Sangeetha thavira Ellar koodayum irukan.” (Everyone is happy except Sangeetha.)

Though there's no official statement of anything more than a professional and friendly bond, netizens have let their imaginations run wild.

Who is Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Born in London, Sangeetha became a die-hard fan of Vijay after watching his movie, Poove Unakkaga (1996). She flew to Chennai to meet him on a film set. Their friendship deepened, and soon Thalapathy Vijay introduced her to his family. They married on August 25, 1999, and the couple has two children: son Jason Sanjay, who was born in London, and Divya Saasha, who was born in 2005 in Chennai.

While Sangeetha largely continues to live in London, reportedly to oversee their daughter’s education, there have been rumors of her separation with Vijay.

Vijay’s upcoming movie?

The Tamil superstar will be seen in an upcoming film titled Jana Nayagan. The film is written and directed by H. Vinoth, produced by KVN Productions, “The First Roar,” a teaser was unveiled today on Vijay’s 51st birthday, which shows him in a powerful copy avatar.

Jana Nayagan is likely to be Vijay’s grand farewell to cinema before his shift into politics.

