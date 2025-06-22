Karisma Kapoor arrives at ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet in Delhi with Kareena Kapoor and Sai Ali Khan

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

As an unfortunate incident, popular industrialist Sunjay Kapur passed away recently on 12 June 2025 due to a heart attack while he was playing Polo. The sudden report of his death took over the news. A funeral for him was conducted on 19 June at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi, which was attended by popular celebrities like his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. His family members and friends also attended the funeral.

A prayer meet for the late billionaire was announced to take place from 4 PM to 5 PM at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. To attend the prayer meet, his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor was spotted landing in Delhi at the Kalina airport on Sunday noon along with her daughter Samaira Kapoor and son Kiaan Kapoor.

As per reports, other celebrities who were also present at his last rites, like Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, would also be present at the prayer meet.

About Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur married Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and later divorced her in 2000. He got married to Karisma Kapoor later in 2003 and gave birth to two children, Samaira and Kiaan. They had a divorce in 2016, after which Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. With Priya, Sunjay has a step daughter named Safira Chatwal and a son named Azarius.

Reason for Sunjay Kapur's demise

Sunjay Kapur was a polo player and the chairman of Sona Comstar, a company specialising in the manufacture of parts for electric vehicles. He passed away on June 12 in England after he suffered a fatal heart attack during a polo match.

According to reports, it is known that Sanjay Kapir accidentally swallowed a bee while he was playing Polo. This triggered an allergic reaction inside his body, which ultimately led to a heart attack. He is now survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev, son Azarius, stepdaughter Safira Chatwal, Samaira, and Kiaan Kapoor.

