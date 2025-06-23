BTS’ RM caught smoking in Paris? Netizens claim idol ‘wants to go viral so bad’, fans fire back in defense

BTS’ Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, is under social media scrutiny after a short video clip began circulating online. It allegedly shows him smoking on a public sidewalk in Paris. The video, originally posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter), quickly spread across platforms. Netizens debate whether the man seen in the footage was indeed the globally recognized K-pop idol.

According to online chatter, the person in the video was spotted on a busy Parisian street casually smoking alone. The figure’s face was mostly obscured, and the video quality was far from clear. However, many online users began speculating that the individual bore a resemblance to RM.

Accusations of disrespect

Amid the buzz, a subset of viewers accused the individual in the video, believed by some to be RM, of behaving in an inappropriate manner. One particular claim that gained traction alleged that the man had smoked in close proximity to another person. Some users speculated he may have blown smoke in their direction. This behavior was deemed disrespectful by several commenters.

Critics labeled the behavior inconsiderate and began raising questions about the idol’s public manners. Some threads on social media condemned the alleged incident. They state that celebrities should be more mindful of their surroundings, especially when in public spaces abroad.

Fans rush to RM’s defense

ARMYs, BTS’ loyal fanbase, swiftly countered the criticism. Many fans watched the video closely and argued there was no clear evidence that RM was smoking in anyone’s face. In fact, some claimed there was no one standing directly in front of the man at all, challenging the initial accusations.

Others emphasized that, even if it were RM in the video, he is a legal adult capable of making his own choices. Fans reminded critics that smoking outdoors is not illegal in Paris. They added that public figures should not be expected to live under constant surveillance or be held to unrealistic standards.

Privacy concerns

Beyond the smoking debate, many ARMYs turned their focus toward the broader issue of celebrity privacy. The resurfacing of blurry, unsolicited photos and videos of idols during their downtime has long been a sensitive topic in K-pop fandoms. The latest incident reignited discussions about boundaries and the ethics of sharing unconfirmed, candid footage of stars.

BTS members complete military service: What's next?

While the online community debates the authenticity and ethics surrounding the video, BTS fans also have reason to celebrate. As of this month, all seven members of BTS have officially completed their mandatory military service. RM, who enlisted in late 2023, is also now discharged.

The group's military chapter has now come to a close, prompting fans to eagerly anticipate what comes next. HYBE has not yet released any official announcements about group activities, comeback schedules, or solo releases. But speculation is already building across fan forums and music platforms.

