The Waterfront: Everything About Buckley Family and Their Fishing, Restaurant Business in Eight-Part Thriller

Netflix’s The Waterfront is the latest American drama series getting attention from fans of family thrillers like Ransom Canyon. The eight-episode show, created by Kevin Williamson and inspired by real events, dives into the complicated lives of the Buckley family.

Set in the fictional coastal town of Havenport, North Carolina, the series focuses on a once-thriving fishing and restaurant business that slowly starts to fall apart, leading to secrets, betrayal, and high-stakes decisions.

Advertisement

At the heart of The Waterfront is the Buckley family. Harlan Buckley, the patriarch, runs the family business with his wife Belle. Together, they have two children: Cane and Bree. Harlan also has a son from a previous relationship, Shawn West, making him Cane and Bree’s half-brother.

A fishing and restaurant empire on the edge

The Buckleys own a major fishing operation and a local restaurant, which are central to the town’s economy. However, as profits drop, the family is forced to make desperate choices to keep their reputation intact. The drama escalates when illegal activities and shady decisions start to affect not just the business, but also their family bonds. Each member has something to lose, and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to stay afloat.

Cane Buckley, the son of Harlan and Belle, is married to Peyton and has a daughter named Savannah. His sister Bree was married to Rodney Hopkins, and they share a son, Diller. Meanwhile, Shawn West, Harlan’s son from another relationship with a woman named Bebe, is the half-brother to Cane and Bree. The cousins, Diller and Savannah, often get caught in the middle of the family chaos.

Advertisement

With all generations involved, parents, children, and even grandchildren, the story shows how one family’s decisions ripple through everyone’s lives. The family’s tight grip on their public image contrasts with the private drama that unfolds in every episode.

ALSO READ: The Waterfront Ending Explained: Who’s in Charge of Buckley Family Empire, What Happens to Belle and Harlan’s Romance?