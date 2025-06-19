A look at Hardik Pandya’s family: The people who shaped the cricketer

Hardik Pandya, one of India’s most explosive all-rounders, is someone who comes from a fiercely determined family. From a struggling home in Baroda to international stardom, his rise has been powered by a father who gave up everything, a brother who walked the same path, and a mother who held them all together.

Here’s a closer look at the people who helped shape the cricketer’s life before it took to the field.

Himanshu Pandya: ‘The father who risked it all’

Himanshu Pandya may not have been a coach or selector, but his role in Hardik’s success is impossible to ignore. He ran a small car finance business in Surat until he gave it up, moved to Baroda, and chased a dream that wasn’t even his.

This decision came at a cost. According to OneCricket, the family faced intense financial strain. Himanshu took odd jobs just to make sure his sons had what they needed to play cricket. That struggle left a deep impression on Hardik.

In 2021, tragedy struck. Himanshu passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest. Hardik rushed home from national duty and later shared an emotional farewell: “You were a happy soul! I will miss you every day, dad.” In a Times of India interview, he spoke about how grateful he is for everything he has received and that he believed his father was still watching over him.

Nalini Pandya: A quiet backbone

While Himanshu was the risk-taker, Nalini Pandya was the steady hand. She kept the family grounded through both the financial hardships and her husband’s declining health. As OneCricket notes, she was a key force behind Hardik’s ability to stay focused and driven through uncertain times.

Brothers in arms and on the pitch

Hardik’s relationship with elder brother Krunal Pandya goes beyond family—it’s cricketing kinship. Krunal, who joined Kiran More’s academy first, paved the way. Together, the two played countless matches across Gujarat, sometimes earning prize money that helped the family stay afloat.

Krunal carved out his own path, representing India and making his mark in the IPL. As of 2025, he is part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup after stints with Mumbai and Lucknow.

Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife and child

In 2020, Hardik married Serbian model and actress Natasha Stankovic. That July, they welcomed their son, Agastya. But four years later, the couple announced their divorce. In a joint statement quoted by Mint, they said, “After four years of being together, Natasha and I have decided to mutually part ways... We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives.”

Despite the split, Hardik has embraced fatherhood fully. He has spoken in interviews about how Agastya brings calm to his chaotic cricketing world as both a source of joy and a reminder of what truly matters.