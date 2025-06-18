A sneak peek into Shruti Haasan’s Duplex Mumbai Home: Rustic corners to library wall

Unlike other celebrities, Shruti Haasan’s 15 crore Mumbai home is nothing short of a kaleidoscope. Every element in the nook and corner of her home reflects her personality, culture, and creativity. The daughter of the legendary actor Kamal Haasan has carved her path to success, and that’s everything her duplex apartments in Andheri, Mumbai, emphasize. Through consistent hard work and unwavering determination, the 39-year-old Indian actress and singer left her rented home and moved to a luxurious two-bedroom duplex in 2012.

Take a look at her safest abode perched in the city of dreams!

Shruti Haasan’s Mumbai Home is the Most Beautiful Abode Ever

Shruti’s home is the perfect blend of modern amenities, artistic touches, and boho aesthetics. Her living area is full of colors that bring comfortable seating options to life. The khatiya-style bench is one of Shruti’s favorite corners of the room. Though she has spent the majority of her time overseas, her Mumbai duplex speaks volumes about her love for Indian culture, music, and artwork. What steals the show in her living room is the combination of intentionally unfinished concrete walls complementing the polished concrete flooring.

The sofas, tables, boldly mismatched ottoman, and patterned cushions are harmoniously placed. The room also features a projector for binge-watching movies and web series.

Shruti Haasan’s Home Has a Pink Dining Area And a Green Kitchen

Shurit Haasan’s dining room is doused with elements in her favorite pink color. What defines the space even more is the Aztec print rug placed neatly right under the dining table. The mint green kitchen, on the other hand, exudes warmth and provides a refreshing atmosphere. Right from the layout to the color, everything in the kitchen complements the theme and decor story.

Casual Sitting Area

Constructed especially for jamming or relaxing, the casual sitting area of her home oozes heart-warming boho and easy-going vibes. With musical instruments like the guitar, bass, amplifier, and tanpura, the sitting area is nicely decorated. It is indeed the place for quick mood management. In addition, she has a spiritual nook dedicated to Lord Murugan, her deity, and a tarot deck where she carries out her readings.

It is no news that Shruti is a music lover and enjoys producing in her personal space. She adores her piano and spends the majority of her time playing it. With musical notes and instruments, the room is delightful.

Furthermore, the Salaar actress doesn’t own a cabinet for her trophies. Instead, she prefers keeping them over her refrigerator. She truly appreciates her accolades rather than worshipping them.

What’s her favorite thing in the entire apartment? It’s a simple 25-year-old photo frame of her father holding baby Shruti and her sister, Akshara. Additionally, the full-sized emo mannequin, Fiona, is her most loyal roommate. She guards the music corner consisting of a classic upright piano, a vintage boombox, rubber ducks (belonging to the unfiltered Shruti), and a customized songwriting diary gifted by Kamal Haasan.

The Bedroom

Emphasizing comfort and luxury at its best, Shruti’s bedroom features mirrored wardrobes, warm light, and neat bedding that changes periodically.

The exposed brick wall acting as a backdrop to the grey spiral staircase is a one-of-a-kind architectural detail. Overall, Shruti’s home is a space of art, architectural brilliance, and ethnicity you can’t stop swooning over. With books, vinyl records, global artwork, and cultural knick-knacks, her personal space speaks a lot about energy, history, and joy.

