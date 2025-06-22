BTS’ J-Hope emphasizes not taking solo work lightly, reveals working hard despite falling sick in emotional update

With Sweet Dreams, MONA LISA, and lastly Killin’ It Girl, J-Hope has once again proven his ace status. Having taken over varied genres with a twist of his own style and a blast of dance, his first love, the BTS member, showed why he deserves all the praise coming his way, and more. Taking to Weverse following the completion of his last schedule, an appearance on Inkigayo, J-Hope dropped a lengthy message addressed to his fans.

J-Hope thanks BTS ARMY for constant support and reveals tough times during solo work

Writing about how he hasn’t been able to stop thinking about the efforts that went into the production of his individual projects, J-Hope revealed how he got very immersed in his work this time, maybe more than the other artists. He did not forget to thank his fans, who are at the center of his work, “When I think about who's watching, who's listening, who's giving their love and attention, and not to mention, who's consuming, and dedicating their time, in the end ARMY, are at the heart of it all! Right.. of course, it's obvious!!

But I also think that treating it as 'obvious', as a given, is something that I have to be really careful not to do.”

The rapper added how he did not take any of his work lightly and focused on ensuring everything was perfect till the end. That’s how he has spent the past 8 months of his life, making him learn more than ever before.

Speaking about how since 2022, when BTS first announced their hiatus for solo projects and military enlistments, he changed as a person, J-Hope turned into a strong individual. “I've experienced being sick, and tried healing myself, and felt a great sense of accomplishment, and developed confidence. I've also developed a sense of belief in myself and my loving fans.

I think I've become stronger and secure! It's all thanks to you.”

With only the Lollapalooza Berlin schedule left in his solo journey this year, the star wants to keep the fire burning for another stage-breaking performance, much like the one at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2022.

