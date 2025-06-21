Kartik Aaryan fears ‘Argentina aunty will hit me’ as he engages in hilarious Messi vs Ronaldo debate, reveals his favorite

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his new movie in Croatia, where he was seen debating over Messi vs. Ronaldo with Argentine women. The actor shared a hilarious video on his Instagram where he is seated between two women and funnily instigates them over Ronaldo being the better player than Messi.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are football giants who are not only known in their respective countries but across the globe. The players have left quite an impression on the game, as well as the industry, where every other fan wants to be like them.

The duo have played football for nearly two decades and have a winning record of 13 Ballons d’Or together. While both Messi and Ronaldo left European football a couple of years ago, they still have many laurels to their names.

The Argentine native led his club, Inter Miami, to a 2-1 victory against Porto in the FIFA World Cup, while the father of five and his Portugal team went on to win the second UEFA Nations League in June 2025.

Kartik Aaryan’s fun banter with Argentine women

As for the video shared by the Pyaar ka Punchnama star, Aaryan sat on a bench with two women. With the video being shot in Croatia, the Bollywood star went on to ask the ladies if La Pulga was their favorite. When the women nodded in affirmation, the movie star cheekily replied that he was a Ronaldo fan.

Aaryan’s response got the women riled up as one of them went on to say, "No, no. Messi, Maradona.” At the end of the video, the actor laughed and went on to say, “This aunty will hit me.”

Meanwhile, over the years, many Bollywood actors have talked about their pick between two football icons. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have proved their stance in the football industry over the years. Hence, it is quite impossible for us to decide who is better. Can you?

