Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Preview: Aamir Khan starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

Aamir Khan is back on the big screen after 3 years with the RS Prassana-directed Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 film, Taare Zameen Par. Much like the first part, the sequel too is set against the backdrop of Aamir and specially-abled kids. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 39 minutes.

The film is being released in India by PVR Pictures, and the distributor is looking to give the film a wide release on 3250 screens. The makers were looking to give a platform release on 1000 to 1500 screens, but things took a U-Turn at the last minute, resulting in a wide release. The advance bookings for Sitaare Zameen Par opened on Wednesday morning, and the response has not been so encouraging.

As on Thursday at 1 PM, the Aamir Khan starrer has sold approx. 20,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – with the former leading the show with 16,500 tickets. Sitaare Zameen Par will be looking at a final pre-sale in the range of 45,000 tickets in the national chains, and the advances outside of them metros are nominal. There are some block bookings, as is the case with most of the feature films in the last year, but that's not of consequence at the moment, as the same are nominal and not attempting to change the verdict of the first-day collection.

Given the advance booking trends, the first-day business of Sitaare Zameen Par will be around the Rs 7.50 crore to Rs 8.00 crore mark, though the hope is on the film to command good walk-ups and go as close as possible to the double-digit number. A low start is a forgone conclusion, as this genre has limited appeal in the post-pandemic world, and on top of it, the music has not worked to create an impact.

The hope on Sitaare Zameen Par is to find appreciation in the audience, and show a strong spike in business on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a Monday close to Friday to have a shot at reaching a respectable number in the long run. The fate of Sitaare Zameen Par depends on the word of mouth, and Saturday jump, as an Aamir Khan starrer (even in a slice-of-life-drama, with controlled costs), needs to do a bare minimum business in the North of Rs 120 crore in India to sail safe and emerge a moderate success.

