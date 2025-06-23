BLACKPINK set to unveil full-group comeback song at DEADLINE World Tour's Goyang concert, YG Ent confirms

Get ready, BLINKs! There is finally official news on BLACKPINK's much-awaited full-group comeback. They are set to be back with a new musical offering after 2 years and 8 months. The wait, however, is almost over as their agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed that the girl group will drop a fresh track during the Goyang leg of their DEADLINE world tour. The news was shared by the K-media outlet Newsen on June 23.

BLACKPINK set to release new music in July 2025

BLACKPINK has been confirmed to drop a fresh track as early as next month, generating excitement among fans. The K-pop quartet, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, will unveil the new song at the first stop of their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour– Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium. Hence, the release will take place on either July 5 or 6.

Previously, the management label shared a vague response on the reports of BLACKPINK's July comeback through a phone call with K-media Top Star News. Now, finally, there is a clarity to the situation, with the label issuing a confirmatory statement regarding the same.

YG Entertainment confirms BLACKPINK's comeback during DEADLINE World Tour

YG Entertainment reportedly shared, "There was a lot of discussion about how to release this new song, and we decided to first reveal it at the Goyang concert, which is the starting point of the DEADLINE tour where we will be reunited with fans."

Through the statement, the agency also responded to fan concerns regarding a lack of promotion for the K-pop quintet's upcoming musical offering.

They probably want to keep things under wraps until the official release during the tour. "We will officially announce more information about the release date soon," they said. The anticipation for the release is incredibly high, particularly since it marks the group's first musical output in over 1000 days and their first project since renewing their contract with YG Entertainment for group activities.

This upcoming release follows a considerable wait, with BLACKPINK's last musical contribution being their second studio album, Born Pink, which came out in September 2022.

