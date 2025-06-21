Top 10 Hindi Opening Days Of 2025 In India: Aamir Khan fronted Sitaare Zameen Par occupies the 6th position; Chhaava retains number 1 spot

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh has secured the 6th spot among the year’s top opening days, netting Rs 10.50 crore. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Salman Khan’s Sikandar dominate the top two positions, while Housefull 5 shines in third. Here’s a deeper look at the top 10 Hindi openers of 2025.

Top 10 Hindi Net Openers Of 2025

1. Chhaava - Rs 29.50 Crore

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, a historical drama on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, tops the 2025 openers list with Rs 29.50 crore net. Directed by Laxman Utekar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the movie took a strong start and eventually emerged a massive blockbuster.

2. Sikandar – Rs 25 Crore

Salman Khan’s Eid release Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, earned Rs 25 crore net, securing second place. Due to the film's negative word of mouth, the movie fell flat after the weekend.

3. Housefull 5 – Rs 22 Crore

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, netted Rs 22 crore, claiming the third position. With a star-studded cast and festive release, it’s poised to end its run in the vicinity of Rs 160-170 crore net.

4. Raid 2 – Rs 19 Crore

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, a crime thriller by Raj Kumar Gupta co-starring Vaani Kapoor, opened to Rs 19 crore net. The movie trended well over the course of its run, ending with a handsome Rs 165 crore net on the board.

5. Sky Force – Rs 13.75 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya led Sky Force earned Rs 13.75 crore net, taking the fifth spot. The former was appreciated for his strong performance but the film's collections left a lot to be desired.

6. Sitaare Zameen Par – Rs 10.50 Crore

Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par has netted Rs 10.50 crore, landing the sixth position. The family-friendly sports drama, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, has taken a low start but the word of mouth is good and the movie should be able to sustain well.

7. Jaat – Rs 9 Crore

Sunny Deol’s Jaat directed by Gopichand Malineni, opened to Rs 9 crore net. Its mass appeal and Sunny’s charisma connected with single screens, propelling it to a Rs 85 crore net finish.

8. Kesari Chapter 2 – Rs 7.50 Crore

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 7.50 crore net. Despite its low opening, the film's positive word of mouth helped it end its run with a respectable yet underwhelming Rs 90 crore plus final.

9. Bhool Chuk Maaf – Rs 6.85 Crore

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s quirky Bhool Chuk Maaf netted Rs 6 crore on its opening day.

10. Deva – Rs 5.25 Crore

Shahid Kapoor’s Deva opened to Rs 5.25 crore net and ended up doing a disastrous Rs 35 crore in its full run.

Day 1 India Net Collection Chhaava Rs 29.50 crore Sikandar Rs 25 crore Housefull 5 Rs 22 crore Raid 2 Rs 19 crore Sky Force Rs 13.75 crore Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 10.50 crore Jaat Rs 9 crore Kesari 2 Rs 7.50 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf Rs 6 crore Deva Rs 5.25 crore

Which is the next Hindi movie that will enter this list?

Disclaimer: Figures are approximate, compiled from various sources. Pinkvilla doesn’t claim data authenticity but believes they reflect box office trends.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.