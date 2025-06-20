R. Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan ‘woke up with many mixed feelings’ amid India’s first Test match against England

Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife, Prithi Narayanan, opened up about feeling bittersweet amid India’s first Test match against England. The ace bowler’s partner took to her social media platform to express her emotions, as Ashwin would not return to play the long-form cricket in his white jersey.

Narayanan’s Instagram story came before the Indian Cricket team geared up to play their five-match test series against England. The bowler for the Indian cricket team stepped out of Test cricket after being the second-highest wicket-taker.

Prithi Ashwin’s social media story amid India’s first Test cricket

As for Narayanan’s Instagram story, the wife of R. Ashwin wrote, "Test match day for India and I woke up with many, many mixed feelings :) have to find a way to love it and unlearn the only way I knew to."

Meanwhile, the spin bowler’s retirement left a deep impact on the Indian cricket team. The cricketer bowled his last against Australia, in Brisbane, for the longest form. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, too, followed Ashwin’s footsteps a few months later.

The last time Ashwin, Kohli, and Sharma were absent from the field was in 2011, when M.S. Dhoni led the team in the Oval Cricket stadium.

With three of the best cricketers stepping away from the Test format, the fans will witness new entrants in action. Sai Sudarshan has stepped in for his Test debut, while Karun Nair, too, has entered the game against England after a 7-year hiatus.

Apart from Ashwin, Virat and Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have also been left out, though they have not announced their retirement yet.

As for the update on the match, England Captain Ben Stokes has won the toss and chosen to bowl first.