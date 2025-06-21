Sitaare Zameen Par Second Day Box Office Estimates: Aamir Khan led dramedy shows astronomical growth after slow start; Nets Rs 20 crore

Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh showed promise on day 2 after a low day 1. The movie, after netting Rs 10.50 crore, observed an astronomical growth of 90 percent on day 2 to net Rs 20 crore. The two day cume of Sitaare Zameen Par stands at Rs 30.50 crore and the weekend looks to be in the Rs 50-55 crore net (Rs 60 - 67.50 crore gross) range which is a superb result for a movie with a low start.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collection 1 Rs 10.50 crore 2 Rs 20 crore Total Rs 30.50 crore net in 2 days

Sitaare Zameen Par Shows Solid Momentum On Saturday After A Slow Start

Sitaare Zameen Par has found the support that it was looking for. With the audience on board, the movie eyes strong trending over the weekdays, after which it will fire all guns next weekend, despite new releases. At the moment, no prediction about how much the film can do can be given since it is still nascent to call. In the next few days, we can get a rough idea about the film's range.

Sitaare Zameen Par Is Looking At A Reasonable Overseas Weekend; Good Global Weekend

Internationally, the Aamir Khan starrer is headed for a USD 2.5-3 million (25 crore gross) weekend. That would mean a global opening weekend of Rs 85 - 90 crore; 4.5 times the opening day of the movie.

What Is Sitaare Zameen Par All About?

Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around basketball coach Gulshan, who is ordered to train a group of specially-abled children for the National Basketball Championship after he is found to be guilty in a drunk and drive case. Aamir Khan essays the role of Gulshan and Genelia Deshmukh plays the role of his wife Suneeta. The film is about inclusivity and for everyone to find their own normal.

You can now watch Sitaare Zameen Par in theatres.

