Where is Izabelle Leite now? Here's everything you need to know about Brazilian actress who dated Virat Kohli for 2 years

In the era of social media, several celebrities maintain an online presence to keep in touch with their fans and followers. Izabelle Leite also maintains an active social media presence. However, despite the same, many still do not know much about her personal life. A few years back, she was in the news for reportedly dating Virat Kohli. She was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda's movie World Famous Lover, which was released in 2020. Since then, Leite has not been involved in any projects and her life soon took a private turn. Can you guess what she is currently up to?

Where is Izabelle Leite?

Izabelle Leite is currently residing in Doha, Qatar, with her family.

She is married and has two daughters.

Izabelle Leite with her husband

Izabelle Leite's PICS with her daughters

Izabelle continues modelling and conducts brand shoots for several brands. Instead of movies, she is currently focusing on personal projects.

She has also been fulfilling her passion for travelling the world.

Izabelle Leite and Virat Kohli's relationship

Izabelle once dated Virat Kohli for 2 years before he married Anushka Sharma. Virat met Leite in Singapore, where the two came together for an ad shoot. As Virat was one of Izabelle’s first Indian acquaintances upon her arrival, they became friends and dated secretly.

Izabelle and Virat were often spotted together in various locations, although they shied away from the spotlight. Their chemistry quickly developed into a romantic relationship which they chose to keep private. They dated each other for two years but decided to mutually break up in 2012. While they remained silent about their relationship for the longest time, it was around 2014 when Izabelle Leite confirmed that she dated Virat back in time during an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

About Izabelle Leite's life

Izabelle is from João Pessoa, which is in north-east Brazil.

She started working when she was 14 years old.

She was 23 years old when she arrived in Mumbai.

Izabelle made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the Aamir Khan starrer, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. She also appeared in a few other movies, such as Puraani Jeans and Sixteen, along with several prominent advertisement campaigns for top brands.

She gained massive visibility after featuring in Guru Randhawa's hit music video Lahore, which crossed over 1 billion views on YouTube and expanded her global fanbase.

Izabelle diversified her filmography with successful roles in Telugu films, showcasing her acting abilities across regional cinema beyond Bollywood. She has been a part of the Vijay Deverakonda-led World Famous Lover in 2020 and Akhil Akkineni-led Mr. Majnu in 2019.

