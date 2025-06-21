Box Office Trends: Sitaare Zameen Par set for an EXCELLENT jump on second day; Aamir Khan starrer gains momentum

After opening at Rs 10.50 crore on Friday, the Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par is showing a solid jump in business on the second day. According to very early trends, the film is looking at a 80 percent jump in collections on Saturday, with business expected to be in the range of Rs 18.50 crore to Rs 19.50 crore. There is an outside chance of hitting the Rs 20 crore mark too, but that would depend on how far the occupancies go towards the evening and night shows.

As on 3 PM on Saturday, Sitaare Zameen Par has collected Rs 7.90 crore on Saturday, showcasing a 100 percent jump over Friday. For those unaware, the collections in the national chains on Friday at 3 PM stood at Rs 3.80 crore. The figures include advances for evening and night shows, which means that the final jump could settle in the range 80 percent. There is a chance of the film retaining the same jump too, as there are enough shows and screens for it to explode in the evening shows.

The Saturday jump puts Sitaare Zameen Par in a very strong spot to emerge a success, and on track for an opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 55 crore. The jump also indicates appreciation in the cinema-going audience, and again brings to notice the importance of genuinely good cinema in the post pandemic world. The presence of a superstar like Aamir Khan is pushing the word of mouth faster, and taking the film to a wider than usual audience for the genre, which is also reflecting in the business.

A jump in the vicinity of 80 to 100 percent is there in non-national chains like Rajhans and MovieMax too, and this is a positive sign for the film to record a trend in the long run. An urban film usually sees a jump in the vicinity of 50 to 60 percent, but Sitaare Zameen Par, has gone off the roof in terms of percent of spike, and this is the first sign of the film beginning to establish itself to break out in the long run. If the film trends like Super 30 from hereon, an entry in the Rs 150 crore seems locked, whereas the day-on-day trend of Chhichhore could take it closer to the Rs 200 crore club.

These are still estimates based on early trends, and the final business could be marginally higher or lower depending on the performance in evening and night shows.

Sitaare Zameen Par Day Wise Business

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 19.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 29.50 crore

