Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun’s GOOD BOY Ep 9-10 OTT Release: Date, when and where to watch, what to expect, more

K-drama viewers looking for the perfect balance between action, humor, and heart have been tuning in each week to catch GOOD BOY. On June 22, the highly anticipated Episode 8 officially dropped. It stirred even more excitement among fans who are now wondering: When will the next episodes air? If you're among those eager to know what’s next, we’ve got all the details.

Episode 9 and 10 release schedule

GOOD BOY follows a 16-episode format, and with Episode 8 now out, the drama has officially hit its halfway mark. Fortunately, viewers won’t have to wait long for the next thrilling chapters.

Episode 9 is scheduled to air on June 28, 2025,

Episode 10 will follow on June 29, 2025.

The show is broadcast in South Korea between 10:30 PM and 10:40 PM KST, depending on the channel's programming schedule. For fans watching from outside Korea, the show is also available on international streaming platforms shortly after its local broadcast.

In India, GOOD BOY Episode 8 began streaming on Amazon Prime Video at 7:10 PM IST. The upcoming episodes are going to follow the same pattern.

What makes GOOD BOY a must-watch K-drama?

What makes GOOD BOY stand out in the crowded K-drama scene is its refreshingly unique concept. The story follows an unconventional task force formed by a government initiative that enlists retired national athletes to help combat crime. These former sports stars, once celebrated for their strength, discipline, and teamwork, are given a new mission. It’s to channel their athletic skills into high-risk crime-solving.

From high-speed chase scenes to creative hand-to-hand combat, the drama injects adrenaline-pumping moments. But it still maintains a lighthearted tone through clever writing and comedic situations. It’s this balance of tension and levity that makes GOOD BOY so addictive.

Cast members

Fronting the drama is Park Bo Gum, who takes on the lead role of Yoon Dong Ju. He’s a former athlete-turned-police officer. Adding strength to the narrative is a powerhouse supporting cast. The lineup includes Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Seok.

With Episodes 9 and 10 set to arrive on June 28 and 29, there’s never been a better time to jump into this thrilling series if you haven’t already.

