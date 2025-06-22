Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer scores Rs 93 crore globally in 3 days

The Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par has scored good results in its opening weekend at the global box office. The film has collected in the range of Rs 92.00 crore to Rs 94.00 crore over its three-day run at the worldwide box office, multiplying 5x from the opening day of Rs 19.50 crore. From where it started, this is an excellent result for Sitaare Zameen Par, signifying a strong run over the coming few weeks to reach a big number by the end of its run.

For those unaware, Sitaare Zameen Par opened at Rs 19.50 crore, jumping to Rs 3.00 crore on Saturday, and consolidating with Rs 40 crore on Sunday. Internationally, the early estimates are indicating 3-day total of USD 2.9 Million (Rs 25.10 crore), with India gross falling in the range of Rs 67 crore to Rs 69 crore. The film will hit the Rs 100 crore mark globally on Monday, and will be looking to clock first week in the range of Rs 150 crore, and look to do more than double from there by the end of its run.

There is definite appreciation for Sitaare Zameen Par in the cinema-going audience, which is reflecting in the box office trend too, and this can also be termed a comeback of sorts for Aamir Khan, who will be tasting theatrical success after Secret Superstar (2017). The hope is on Sitaare Zameen Par to trend not just in India, but internationally too and get towards the USD 12.5 Million mark (Rs 102.50 crore), though the weekdays hold will give us a clearer picture on the same.

With costs under check and a superlative trend over the weekend, Sitaare Zameen Par is a definite success story, and it’s the hold over the weekdays which will tell us how big of a success it is.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office

India Gross: Rs 68.00 crore (Expected)

Overseas Gross: Rs 25.10 crore (USD 2.9 Million)

Worldwide Gross: Rs 93.10 crore (Expected)

