Who is Shikhar Dhawan's 33-year-old Irish GF Sophie Shine? A look at their romantic PICS and first meeting

Shikhar Dhawan has always been a standout, both on the pitch and in the headlines. But his latest chapter isn’t about cricket. After keeping things quiet for months, the former India opener confirmed his relationship with Sophie Shine, an Ireland-born product consultant currently based in Abu Dhabi.

The couple was first spotted together at matches and airports, though it was not until Shine posted a photo with the caption “My love (as a heart emoji)” that fans got official word. Now, everyone wants to know: Who exactly is Sophie Shine?

A career far from the cameras

Sophie Shine was born and raised in Ireland. According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied at Castletroy College before earning a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. Clearly, she’s not part of the entertainment world.

Instead, she works in finance as a Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi. Her life only began to draw the attention of the masses once she started appearing alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Despite her rising public profile, Shine has managed to keep things grounded.

From Dubai to Delhi: How the story began

Their first meeting happened at a restaurant in Dubai. Dhawan remembers what Sophie wore—camouflage pants and a jacket. She remembers his “very mischievous eyes” and states that his “face lit up when he looked at me.”

This initial connection eventually led to something more, growing into a relationship that stayed under wraps until early 2025. Sophie has since been spotted with Dhawan at IPL matches and even joined him during his ambassador duties at the ICC Champions Trophy.

Dhawan’s previous marriage and the new couple today

Before his relationship with Sophie Shine, Dhawan was married to Ayesha Mukherjee, a trained kickboxer and mother of three. Their marriage, which began in 2012, ended in 2023 after years of reported conflict.

As per reports from The Indian Express, Shine only found out about the previous relationship from a post on Dhawan’s Instagram. The couple now lives together in India. While Dhawan is retired from international cricket, he remains visible in the sport, and Sophie has quietly become part of that world. Together, they’ve started something new. Not loudly, not dramatically, but steadily.

