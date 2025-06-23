Viraatapalem OTT Release: When and where to watch Abhignya Vuthaluru starrer intense Telugu cop thriller online

Viraatapalem, better known as Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting, is one of the latest additions to cop drama series all set to venture into the OTT space. Even before its release, the show has already generated considerable buzz, as it features YouTuber-turned-actress Abhignya Vuthaluru in the lead role.

When and where to watch Viraatapalem

Advertisement

Telugu cop drama Viraatapalem will be available for viewing on the OTT platform Zee 5 from June 27 onwards. The streaming giant had confirmed the same with an official post on their X handle.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, “Girls of Viratapalem village, if you are thinking of getting married, take a step back! Let's see what this village is like, come on. #ViraatapalemOnZee5 PREMIERES 27th JUNE. From the director and makers of the blockbuster #RecceOnZee5.”

Official trailer and plot of Viraatapalem

The 8-episode series Viraatapalem revolves around the unusual encounters in the village of Viraatapalem and the women who reside there. For many years now, the place has seen women leave and migrate elsewhere.

However, things begin to look promising yet challenging when a female cop named Meena is assigned as the new head of the police station. Her presence brings surprise and shock to many since the villagers get to see a female cop for the first time in their land.

Advertisement

Meena is taken by surprise and curiosity over many things that unfold in the place, including haunting secrets and folklore, while navigating a bold investigation at the core of her work.

Surprisingly, her latest case is to resolve the shocking and mysterious deaths of brides in Viraatapalem under strange circumstances on their wedding day itself.

Cast and crew of Viraatapalem

The star cast of Viraatapalem includes Abhigyna Vuthaluru in the lead, along with Charan Lakkaraju, Lavanya Sahukara, Ramaraju, Satish, Gowtam Raju, and more.

This series is written by Divya Thejaswi Pera and is directed by Krishna Poluru. Rohit Kumar has composed the musical score for the Telugu series.

ALSO READ: PIC: Trisha Krishnan can’t take her eyes off birthday boy Thalapathy Vijay – Fans say 'Something’s fishy' amidst dating rumors