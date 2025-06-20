Virat Kohli chooses to live a quiet life with Anushka Sharma and kids in London amidst India's test match against England

Virat Kohli is one of the most loved cricketers in the industry. Fans flock to the stadium to get a glimpse of the father of two. Last month, Kohli announced his retirement from Test Cricket, and ahead of India playing against England, the star batter is spending time with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and his two kids.

According to the reports, the family of four has headed to London. Kohli, however, is keeping a low profile, living just a few miles away from the stadium he once ruled at.

As per The Telegraph, Vamika’s dad is deliberately keeping his distance from cricket, despite being close to the stadium where the Shubman Gill-led team is battling it out against England.

Kohli also skipped watching the World Test Championship final and the MCC’s World Cricket Connects symposium live in the stadium.

Has London become Virat Kohli’s new abode?

While Virat Kohli has turned out to be one of the best batsmen India has, making and breaking multiple records, he has found his solace away from his home country, in London.

The cricketer and his actress wife are often spotted taking a stroll on the streets, enjoying their meal in restaurants, and taking the tubes as transportation. All of this is unthinkable in India, assuming his celebrity status.

The cricketer, on multiple occasions, has also revealed that he loves his privacy abroad, claiming it as “one of the reasons to settle on foreign soil.” Furthermore, it is reported that Virat, along with Anushka, Vamika, and Akaay, is living in Notting Hill, a posh neighborhood in London.

Despite his on-field personality of showing aggression and excitement, Kohli has managed a rather quiet and minimal persona off the field.

Speaking of cricket, the batter was offered to play a season of the sport by the Middlesex countryside but has yet to respond to the invitation. The last time fans saw Virat Kohli on the ground was in the RCB jersey, as the team lifted the trophy.

